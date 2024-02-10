West Bengal: Section 144 Imposed In Sandeshkhali Amid Protests Demanding Arrest Of TMC's Shajahan

Prohibitory orders were enforced under Section 144 of CrPC, and internet services were halted in Sandeshkhali, located in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.
This action was taken after local women staged protests, urging the authorities to apprehend Sheikh Shajahan, a TMC leader, and his associates who are currently on the run, as reported by the police on Saturday.
Local women with sticks and brooms in their hands took out processions in different areas of Sandeshkhali as the protests intensified on the second day on Friday.
The women who were protesting claimed that Shajahan and his group forcibly took control of large areas of land and also sexually harassed them. Supporters of Shajahan also joined in the protests, escalating the tension.
A senior police officer told media, "Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and internet services have been suspended in parts of North 24 Parganas district," .
What are the opposition leaders saying?
Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly, alleged that human rights have been violated in Sandeshkhali.
"Sandeshkhali is a place where the 'rule of law' is nonexistent, rather the 'law of rulers' namely Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides was established," he wrote on X.
A delegation of BJP MLAs led by Adhikari met Governor C V Ananda Bose and apprised him of the situation in Sandeshkhali.
CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty stated that regardless of party affiliations, villagers had erupted against the "lawlessness" in the area.
A delegation of opposition leaders was on Saturday stopped from entering the areas of Sandeshkhali where violent protests were held in the last two days, seeking the arrest of the TMC leader.
Shajahan's aide Shiboprasad Hazra's house was vandalised and some furniture was torched on Friday, police said.
A poultry farm in Zeliakhali belonging to Hazra was also set ablaze, they said.
A senior police official said they are taking all precautions to restore peace as the class 10 board exams are going on.
"We will take strict action against the perpetrators," he said.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, Additional Director-General (Law and Order) Manoj Verma urged people not to take the law into their hands.
"Investigation is underway into all complaints that have been lodged and action will be taken. At the same time, if someone takes the law into their hands, the law will take its own course. The situation is at present under control," he had said.
Shajahan has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.