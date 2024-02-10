West Bengal: Section 144 Imposed In Sandeshkhali Amid Protests Demanding Arrest Of TMC's Shajahan

Local women with sticks and brooms in their hands took out processions in different areas of Sandeshkhali as the protests intensified on the second day on Friday.

The women who were protesting claimed that Shajahan and his group forcibly took control of large areas of land and also sexually harassed them. Supporters of Shajahan also joined in the protests, escalating the tension.

A senior police officer told media, "Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and internet services have been suspended in parts of North 24 Parganas district," .