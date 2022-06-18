Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

West Bengal Police Has Arrested Anti-Agnipath Protestors Near Mamata Banerjee's House

West Bengal police and anti-Agnipath scheme protestors clashed near Mamta Banerjee's residence leading to arrests of over 20 activists and protestors.

West Bengal Police Has Arrested Anti-Agnipath Protestors Near Mamata Banerjee's House
Police forces maintain vigil against Anti-Agnipath Protestors. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 5:54 pm

West Bengal police confronted the agitating members of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) as they tried to block roads protesting against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme in the Hazra area, hundred meters from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.


The protestors demanded that recruits into India's armed forces be given permanent jobs rather than be taken in under the  "Agnipath" scheme which employs a soldier on a contract for four years. A huge police force led by senior officers cleared the area, arresting over 20 activists.


"We will not allow anyone to disturb the law and order here. We will deal with such kinds of attempts very strictly," the police officer commanding the deployment said. All police stations in the city and the districts of West Bengal have been alerted and asked to keep a tight vigil on areas under their jurisdiction to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

Related stories

Sonia Gandhi Vows To Work Against Agnipath, Calls The Scheme 'Directionless'

Youths Protest Against Agnipath In Rajasthan

Why Is Agnipath Scheme Facing The Heat?

The Centre on Tuesday unveiled 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in the Army, Navy, and the Air Force,  in a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process.

Tags

National Agnipath Anti-Agnipath Youth Protests Army-aspirants West Bengal Mamta Banerjee Hazra Area
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Is There A Petrol, Diesel shortage in India? 

Is There A Petrol, Diesel shortage in India? 

India’s Goa, Goa’s Portugal: Bonds Of History As Strong As Before

India’s Goa, Goa’s Portugal: Bonds Of History As Strong As Before