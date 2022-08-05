West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Modi, Discusses GST Dues And Release Of Funds

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

Banerjee and Modi are believed to have discussed a host of issues, including GST dues to West Bengal and the timely release of funds by Centre for various schemes.

In a memorandum to Modi, Banerjee said she had repeatedly sought his intervention for urgent release of funds due to the state on account of the implementation of the rural job scheme MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojana, and the PM Gramin Sadak Yojana. She added that the amount due to West Bengal under these schemes now stood at about Rs 17,996.32 crore.

In her memorandum, Banerjee has tabulated the total amount due to the state under different schemes and benefits. The amount that is due to the state from the central government as on 31st July, 2022 has been estimated to be around Rs 1,00,968.44 crore.

The Prime Minister's Office posted a picture of the two leaders' meeting. Banerjee is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu later today.

Banerjee arrived in Delhi on a four-day visit on Thursday. Earlier in the visit, she met TMC MPs and discussed with them the current session of Parliament and the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said, adding that she also sought from them suggestions for the names of the seven new districts in West Bengal announced by her recently.

PTI earlier cited sources to report that Banerjee will attend a NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday. It also reported that a meeting with non-Congress Opposition leaders such as that of the DMK, TRS, and AAP on Saturday is also possible.

With the TMC warming up to the Congress in Parliament, Banerjee might also meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, according to PTI.

