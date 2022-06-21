Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
West Bengal Chief Minister Informs Centre Of BSF Atrocities On People Living In Bordering Areas

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she has informed the Centre of the injustices meted out to the residents of border areas by the BSF post the enhancement of its jurisdiction.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee PTI

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 10:00 am

Shedding light on the problems of the residents in the bordering areas, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, said she has informed the Centre about BSF's "atrocities" on common people in the areas, following the enhancement of its jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km.


The central government had last year amended the BSF Act to authorize the force to undertake search, seizure, and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam. The West Bengal assembly had last November passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction, dubbing the step as an "attack" on the country's federal structure as law and order is a state subject.

During the question-hour session, Banerjee also spoke about the work undertaken by the TMC government for developing infrastructure in the state. "Earlier, there was 12,000 km of road in the state. After we came to power, we stretched it to 85,000 km. We have built bridges at Namkhana in Sunderbans. We want to build a bridge at Gangasagar, too. It will incur an expenditure of around 10,000 crores. We are in talks with ADB (Asian Development Bank), World Bank, and NITI Aayog," she added.

