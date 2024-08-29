National

Weather Today LIVE Updates: Army In Flood-Hit Vadodara, Traffic Crawls In Delhi After Overnight Rains

Weather Today LIVE Updates: Parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas have been receiving heavy rainfall since the wee hours of Thursday, resulting in waterlogging and congestion on road. Meanwhile, Gujarat has been reeling under deadly floods, with the death toll going above 25 in rain-related incidents and 17,800 people evacuated from flooded areas. Gujarat's Vadodara grappled with flooding in a large swathe of low-lying areas even as rain took a pause after the Vishwamitri river, flowing through the city, breached its banks and entered residential localities, inundating buildings, roads and vehicles.

O
Outlook Web Desk
29 August 2024
29 August 2024
Vadodara: A partially submerged market area following heavy rainfall, in Vadodara, Wednesday PTI
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Parts of Delhi and its nearby areas were waterlogged on Thursday morning after receiving heavy rainfall that started at places in the wee hours. In Gujarat, heavy rains and floods due to the same have claimed the lives of at least 26 people in the last three days. In the city of Vadodara, among the worst hit by the floods in Gujarat, the Army was sent to rescue people from severely hit areas. Even as rains took a pause in Vadodara, it grappled with flooding in a large swathe of low-lying areas after the Vishwamitri river, flowing through the city, breached its banks and entered residential localities, inundating buildings, roads and vehicles.
LIVE UPDATES

Gujarat Rains: IMD Forecasts Extremely Heavy Rains For Saurashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast of extremely heavy rains in isolated parts of districts in Gujarat's Saurashtra on Thursday. A man in Gujarat's Vadodara claimed that the excessive rainfall caused him to lose three cars to waterlogging.

The Vadodara resident posted pictures of his three cars stuck in several inches of water on Reddit. As per the post, a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, a Ford EcoSport, and an Audi A6 that retails for over Rs 50 lakh, were damaged by an overnight period of intense downpour.

UP Rains: Roof Collapse Kills 3 Of Family

Three women of the same family died after the roof of a two-storey house collapsed in Ibrahimpur village of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.

Deputy SP Satya Prakash Sharma said, "... Three women have died in the roof collapse. There are no other injuries... It was a 15-16 year old house... It is being claimed that the roof collapsed due to heavy rain. Further investigation is underway..."

Delhi Rains: Traffic Jams In City After Overnight Rains

Traffic snarls in several parts of Delhi due to waterlogging following overnight heavy rainfall that continued even this morning.

Visuals from ITO area of Delhi:

Tripura Floods: 31 Dead, Central Team In State To Assess Damage

A five-member inter-ministerial central team arrived here on Wednesday to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by the devastating floods, an official said.

The floods have resulted in the deaths of at least 31 people and rendered over one lakh people homeless.

Brijesh Pandey, secretary of the revenue department, said during a press conference that the team, led by B C Joshi, joint secretary of the ministry of home affairs (MHA), will evaluate the extent of the damage by visiting some of the worst-hit areas.

The team includes officials from the ministries of finance, transport, rural development, and water resources.

(via PTI)

Delhi: Traffic Crawls Amid Waterlogging After Rain 

Traffic crawled in parts of Delhi and NCR where waterlogging took place after overnight heavy rain.

Floods In Gujatat: IAF Chopper Rescues 4 In Dwarka | WATCH

Four people were rescued in an Indian Air Force helicopter from flood-affected Kalyanpur tehsil of Devbhumi Dwarka district today.

Gujarat Floods: PM Modi Speaks To CM Bhupendra Patel, 

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said on X that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with him this morning to get information about the rain and flood situation.

PM Modi learned about the relief measures for the affected people of various districts of the state, the chief minister said.

"Expressing concern over the flooding of the Vishwamitri River in Vadodara, he sought details of the relief and assistance being provided to the affected people. The PM gave guidance on matters including sanitation and public health in the flooded areas and to restore public life quickly, and assured all support from the Central Government," CM Bhupendra Patel said.


Gujarat Rains: Indian Cricketer Rescued From Floods

India's left-arm spinner, Radha Yadav, was rescued from a flooded area and shared on social media her ordeal, thanking the NDRF's efforts for the rescue of stranded individuals.

Yadav was trapped in Vadodara due to the rising water levels after the Vishwamitri river breached its banks.

Delhi: Portion Of Building's Roof Collapses, No Injuries 

Portion of the roof of a three-storey building in Anand Parbat Police Station area of Delhi collapsed last night. Delhi Police said 18-20 people were rescued from the spot and no injuries were reported.


Gujarat Floods: 26 Dead, Vadodara Among Worst Hit Areas

Rain-related incidents claimed 19 more lives in Gujarat, taking the toll to 26 in three days, while around 17,800 people were evacuated from flood-affected areas as heavy showers lashed parts of the state for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.

The deceased include seven persons who went missing after the tractor trolley they were travelling in was swept away while crossing an overflowing causeway near Dhavana village under Halvad taluka of Morbi district on Sunday, news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying. He added that their bodies have been recovered.

Even as rains took a pause in Vadodara, it grappled with flooding in a large swathe of low-lying areas after the Vishwamitri river, flowing through the city, breached its banks and entered residential localities, inundating buildings, roads and vehicles.

Amid flood-like situation prevailing in several parts of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation, and assured the Centre's support to the state in tackling the natural disaster. READ FULL REPORT

Uttarakhand Rains: Yellow Alert Issued For Some Districts

A Yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in Dehradun, Uttarkashi and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand today, 29 August. In the remaining districts, there is a possibility of light rain with partial clouds, IMD said on Thursday.


Delhi Rain: Traffic Jam In Parts Of City After Heavy Morning Showes

Traffic snarls were seen in parts of Delhi and adjoining areas like Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Haryana's Gurugram after heavy morning showers hit the cities, where downpour began in the wee hours of Thursday.

Weather Today LIVE: Army In Flood-Hit Vadodara, Heavy Rains Pound Parts Of Delhi-NCR

Parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas have been receiving heavy rainfall since the wee hours of Thursday, resulting in waterlogging and congestion on road. Meanwhile, Gujarat has been reeling under deadly floods, with the death toll going above 25 in rain-related incidents and 17,800 people evacuated from flooded areas. Gujarat's Vadodara grappled with flooding in a large swathe of low-lying areas even as rain took a pause after the Vishwamitri river, flowing through the city, breached its banks and entered residential localities, inundating buildings, roads and vehicles.

Three additional columns of the Army, and one each of the NDRF and the SDRF, were deployed in Vadodara on Wednesday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies' Shannon Gabriel Announces Retirement From International Cricket
  2. Karun Nair Not Looking Far Into Future, Focuses On Career Relaunch After Struggles
  3. IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'
  4. LLC Returns With Third Season; Takes Cricketers To Kashmir After Nearly Four Decades
  5. ICC Test Rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal Rise As Rohit Drops To Sixth Spot
Football News
  1. Newcastle Vs Nottingham, EFL Cup: The Magpies Advance With Shootout Win - Check Third Round Draw
  2. EFL Cup: AFC Wimbledon Rewarded With Newcastle Tie After Stunning Ipswich
  3. La Liga: Simeone Rues Atleti's Profligacy In Espanyol Draw
  4. UEFA Champions League: Lille, Red Star Belgrade, Qualify For UCL
  5. EFL Cup 2024: Newcastle United Beat Nottingham Forest 4-3 In Penalties
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Balaji, Bhambri Move To Men's Doubles Second Round With Respective Partners
  2. US Open: Sabalenka Dispatches Bronzetti To March Into Third Round
  3. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  4. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
Hockey News
  1. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  3. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  4. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  5. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Today LIVE Updates: Army In Flood-Hit Vadodara, Traffic Crawls In Delhi After Overnight Rains
  2. Three Separate Encounters Break Out In Jammu And Kashmir; 3 Infiltrators Likely Killed
  3. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  4. J&K BJP Chief Forced To Cut Short Speech Amid Protests Over Candidate Selection
  5. India's Chandipura Virus Outbreak Largest In 20 Years, Says WHO | All About The Encephalitic Illness, Symptoms
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  2. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
  3. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  4. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
  5. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
World News
  1. Middle East: UN, EU Warn Israel Against West Bank Incursion; Houthis Agree To Temporary Truce In Red Sea
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  4. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
  5. Pakistan’s Imprisoned Former PM Imran Khan Eyes Oxford University Chancellor Post To ‘Give Back’
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists