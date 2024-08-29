Weather Today LIVE Updates: Army In Flood-Hit Vadodara, Traffic Crawls In Delhi After Overnight Rains

Vadodara: A partially submerged market area following heavy rainfall, in Vadodara, Wednesday PTI

Weather Today LIVE Updates: Parts of Delhi and its nearby areas were waterlogged on Thursday morning after receiving heavy rainfall that started at places in the wee hours. In Gujarat, heavy rains and floods due to the same have claimed the lives of at least 26 people in the last three days. In the city of Vadodara, among the worst hit by the floods in Gujarat, the Army was sent to rescue people from severely hit areas. Even as rains took a pause in Vadodara, it grappled with flooding in a large swathe of low-lying areas after the Vishwamitri river, flowing through the city, breached its banks and entered residential localities, inundating buildings, roads and vehicles.

29 Aug 2024, 10:39:07 am IST Gujarat Rains: IMD Forecasts Extremely Heavy Rains For Saurashtra The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast of extremely heavy rains in isolated parts of districts in Gujarat's Saurashtra on Thursday. A man in Gujarat's Vadodara claimed that the excessive rainfall caused him to lose three cars to waterlogging. The Vadodara resident posted pictures of his three cars stuck in several inches of water on Reddit. As per the post, a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, a Ford EcoSport, and an Audi A6 that retails for over Rs 50 lakh, were damaged by an overnight period of intense downpour.

29 Aug 2024, 10:29:46 am IST UP Rains: Roof Collapse Kills 3 Of Family Three women of the same family died after the roof of a two-storey house collapsed in Ibrahimpur village of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. Deputy SP Satya Prakash Sharma said, "... Three women have died in the roof collapse. There are no other injuries... It was a 15-16 year old house... It is being claimed that the roof collapsed due to heavy rain. Further investigation is underway..."

29 Aug 2024, 10:14:01 am IST Delhi Rains: Traffic Jams In City After Overnight Rains Traffic snarls in several parts of Delhi due to waterlogging following overnight heavy rainfall that continued even this morning. Visuals from ITO area of Delhi: #WATCH | Traffic snarls witnessed in several parts of Delhi due to waterlogging following overnight heavy rainfall that continues even this morning.



29 Aug 2024, 10:04:45 am IST Tripura Floods: 31 Dead, Central Team In State To Assess Damage A five-member inter-ministerial central team arrived here on Wednesday to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by the devastating floods, an official said. The floods have resulted in the deaths of at least 31 people and rendered over one lakh people homeless. Brijesh Pandey, secretary of the revenue department, said during a press conference that the team, led by B C Joshi, joint secretary of the ministry of home affairs (MHA), will evaluate the extent of the damage by visiting some of the worst-hit areas. The team includes officials from the ministries of finance, transport, rural development, and water resources. (via PTI)

29 Aug 2024, 10:01:09 am IST Delhi: Traffic Crawls Amid Waterlogging After Rain Traffic crawled in parts of Delhi and NCR where waterlogging took place after overnight heavy rain. VIDEO | Rainfall causes waterlogging in parts of Mehrauli-Badarpur road in Delhi.



29 Aug 2024, 09:56:28 am IST Floods In Gujatat: IAF Chopper Rescues 4 In Dwarka | WATCH Four people were rescued in an Indian Air Force helicopter from flood-affected Kalyanpur tehsil of Devbhumi Dwarka district today. #WATCH | Gujarat: Four people rescued in an IAF helicopter, from flood-affected Kalyanpur tehsil of Devbhumi Dwarka district today.



29 Aug 2024, 09:54:35 am IST Gujarat Floods: PM Modi Speaks To CM Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said on X that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with him this morning to get information about the rain and flood situation. PM Modi learned about the relief measures for the affected people of various districts of the state, the chief minister said. "Expressing concern over the flooding of the Vishwamitri River in Vadodara, he sought details of the relief and assistance being provided to the affected people. The PM gave guidance on matters including sanitation and public health in the flooded areas and to restore public life quickly, and assured all support from the Central Government," CM Bhupendra Patel said.



29 Aug 2024, 09:54:35 am IST Gujarat Rains: Indian Cricketer Rescued From Floods India's left-arm spinner, Radha Yadav, was rescued from a flooded area and shared on social media her ordeal, thanking the NDRF's efforts for the rescue of stranded individuals. Yadav was trapped in Vadodara due to the rising water levels after the Vishwamitri river breached its banks.

29 Aug 2024, 09:43:48 am IST Delhi: Portion Of Building's Roof Collapses, No Injuries Portion of the roof of a three-storey building in Anand Parbat Police Station area of Delhi collapsed last night. Delhi Police said 18-20 people were rescued from the spot and no injuries were reported.



29 Aug 2024, 09:43:00 am IST Gujarat Floods: 26 Dead, Vadodara Among Worst Hit Areas Rain-related incidents claimed 19 more lives in Gujarat, taking the toll to 26 in three days, while around 17,800 people were evacuated from flood-affected areas as heavy showers lashed parts of the state for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. The deceased include seven persons who went missing after the tractor trolley they were travelling in was swept away while crossing an overflowing causeway near Dhavana village under Halvad taluka of Morbi district on Sunday, news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying. He added that their bodies have been recovered. Even as rains took a pause in Vadodara, it grappled with flooding in a large swathe of low-lying areas after the Vishwamitri river, flowing through the city, breached its banks and entered residential localities, inundating buildings, roads and vehicles. Amid flood-like situation prevailing in several parts of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation, and assured the Centre's support to the state in tackling the natural disaster. READ FULL REPORT

29 Aug 2024, 09:41:36 am IST Uttarakhand Rains: Yellow Alert Issued For Some Districts A Yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in Dehradun, Uttarkashi and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand today, 29 August. In the remaining districts, there is a possibility of light rain with partial clouds, IMD said on Thursday.



29 Aug 2024, 09:40:45 am IST Delhi Rain: Traffic Jam In Parts Of City After Heavy Morning Showes Traffic snarls were seen in parts of Delhi and adjoining areas like Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Haryana's Gurugram after heavy morning showers hit the cities, where downpour began in the wee hours of Thursday. #WATCH | Several areas of Delhi face waterlogging following overnight heavy rainfall. Visuals around Dhaula Kuan, near APS Colony. pic.twitter.com/h1ml2EUaaY — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024