Sunday, Oct 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

We Pledge To Unite India Like Mahatma Gandhi United Country Against Injustice: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi visited the Khadi Cooperative in Badanavalu village near Mysuru, that started production in 1932. The Mahatma came to this village in 1927 and in 1932 as well, and helped establish the cooperative, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Oct 2022 11:14 am

The Congress on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary with Rahul Gandhi vowing to unite India in the same manner as the Father of the Nation had united the country against injustice.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat here. Rahul Gandhi, who is in Karnataka for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, offered floral tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Khadi Gramodyog, Bandanavalu.

Rahul Gandhi visited the Khadi Cooperative in Badanavalu village near Mysuru, that started production in 1932. The Mahatma came to this village in 1927 and in 1932 as well, and helped establish the cooperative, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

"Bapu taught us to walk on the path of truth and non-violence. He explained the meaning of love, compassion, harmony and humanity," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Today on Gandhi Jayanti, we take a pledge that just as he united the country against injustice, we will unite our India," the former Congress chief said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Bapu is an example of truth. Bapu is the torch of courage. Bapu is a Bharat Yatri sharing the sufferings of the people of the country and uniting the whole of India."

"Today we are walking on the path shown by Bapu with the slogan of 'Bharat Jodo' and with determination and the torch of unity in hand," she said.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, tweeted, "We pay our tributes to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. His vision, his principles, his ideals laid the foundation of India."

"As we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, let us pledge to dedicate ourselves to the cause of peace & non-violence," the party said. The party also paid tributes to freedom fighter and leader of the masses, Lal Bahadur Shastri. 

Related stories

Hearing In Defamation Case By RSS Activist Against Rahul Gandhi Adjourned Till Dec 3

Day 24 Of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Delayed By Rain

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A New Rahul Gandhi & Congress Have Emerged, Says Jairam Ramesh

"A true nation builder, his slogan, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan', instilled a pride in the Indians for the blood & sweat of our soldiers & farmers dedicated to the nation," the Congress said in its tribute to the former prime minister.

Congress' presidential poll candidate Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to both Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri at their respective memorials here. "One trait that both Gandhiji & Shastriji had in common was absolute resolve which continues to inspire us," Kharge said in a tweet. The other candidate in the polls, Shashi Tharoor, will be in Wardha to visit Sevagram on Gandhi Jayanti. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Rahul Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi's Memorial Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Global Factors, Macroeconomic Data To Drive Markets In Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead: Analysts

Global Factors, Macroeconomic Data To Drive Markets In Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead: Analysts

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming