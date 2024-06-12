National

Water Shortage: Teams To Inspect Major Pipelines In City To Ensure No Leakage

The Quick Response Teams comprising Additional District Magistrate/Sub Divisional Magistrate level officers and tehsildars will be responsible for provision of water tankers and resolution of water-related complaints.

Atishi directs Quick Response Team to inspect pipelines for any major leakage. | | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the city grapples with a water crisis, Delhi Water minister Atishi has directed Quick Response Teams to inspect major pipelines to ensure there is no leakage.

"Chief Secretary is hereby directed to ensure that these teams shall monitor and inspect main water distribution network from water sources to our water treatment plants and from Water Treatment Plants to primary underground reservoirs," Atishi said.

"These teams shall inspect the major pipelines to ensure there is no leakage in any pipeline and if, there is any leakage, it must be repaired within 12 hours. At this time of water shortage, not a single drop of water can be wasted," she said in her communication dated June 11.

A daily report of all the inspections made by Quick Response Teams will be submitted to her office by 5 pm every day, the minister said.

"Since Delhi is facing an acute water shortage in the heat wave, measures are being taken to prevent wastage of water. Special teams of ADMs/SDMs have been deployed to monitor the main water distribution network to ensure no wastage of water due to leakages," she said in a post on X.

