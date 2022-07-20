Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Horrific Karnataka Ambulance Crash Leaves 4 Dead In Udupi As Vehicle Rams Into Toll Booth

Karnataka: The video of the horrific accident has been going viral of social media which has left four people dead, while as many people were left injured.

Horrific ambulance accident at Udupi toll plaza
Horrific ambulance accident at Udupi toll plaza Screengrab/Twitter

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 8:29 pm

Four people were killed in an accident in Karnataka’s Udupi on Wednesday.

The video of the horrific accident has been going  viral on social media.

According to the report in NDTV, an ambulance was carrying a patient and two attendants, when the driver of the vehicle lost its control and crashed into a toll booth.

In the accident, all the three and the driver of the ambulance were killed, it said.

It added four people were injured, out of which are said be critical.

The CCTV footage of the incident has been tweeted by a doctor. 

