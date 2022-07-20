Four people were killed in an accident in Karnataka’s Udupi on Wednesday.

The video of the horrific accident has been going viral on social media.

According to the report in NDTV, an ambulance was carrying a patient and two attendants, when the driver of the vehicle lost its control and crashed into a toll booth.

In the accident, all the three and the driver of the ambulance were killed, it said.

It added four people were injured, out of which are said be critical.

The CCTV footage of the incident has been tweeted by a doctor.