Watch: 2 Right Wing Org Members Offer 'Gangajal' Inside Taj Mahal; Arrested

Two members of a right-wing group were arrested on Saturday in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly bringing Gangajal to the Taj Mahal during the Sawan month.
The men reportedly said they did this because they believe the Taj Mahal is actually a Hindu temple called ‘TejoMahalay.’ They had brought the holy water in plastic bottles.
A video clip circulating on social media showed one of the arrested men pouring water from a plastic bottle onto a closed staircase leading to the basement of the Taj Mahal, where the original graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal are located.
The Tajganj Police confirmed the arrest of the two men, who say they are members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.
According to an IANS report, the men argued that the Taj Mahal is actually a Shiva temple, not a monument, and they poured the holy water onto a sticker with the Om symbol.
They were arrested by the Central Industrial Security Force, which is responsible for guarding the Taj Mahal. The men had entered the monument after buying tickets as tourists, who are allowed to bring water bottles.
The two men are now being held at the Taj Ganj police station, and an investigation is underway, said Agra City Deputy Commissioner of Police Suraj Rai.
There have been ongoing efforts to rename the Taj Mahal, including occasional attempts to perform aarti or pujas with prayers.
Currently, a local court case is seeking permission to make such religious offerings. The month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and some Hindutva groups refer to the Taj Mahal as ‘TejoMahalay’.
Similar Incident In Past
A member of a right-wing group carrying kanwar on her shoulders tried to enter the Taj Mahal to offer 'Gangajal' on Monday, with the group claiming that the monument was a Lord Shiva temple called 'Tejo Mahalaya'. Meenu Rathore, who claimed herself to be the district president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha in Agra, insisted police officials to allow her to offer the 'Gangajal' in "Tejo Mahalaya".
However, she was stopped by the policemen of 'Taj Suraksha' deployed at the barrier of the west gate of the Taj Mahal.
She was stopped at the barrier of the west gate and was not able to enter the Taj Mahal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Taj Suraksha, Syed Areeb Ahmad told PTI.
