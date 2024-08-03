Watch: 2 Right Wing Org Members Offer 'Gangajal' Inside Taj Mahal; Arrested

Similar Incident In Past

A member of a right-wing group carrying kanwar on her shoulders tried to enter the Taj Mahal to offer 'Gangajal' on Monday, with the group claiming that the monument was a Lord Shiva temple called 'Tejo Mahalaya'. Meenu Rathore, who claimed herself to be the district president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha in Agra, insisted police officials to allow her to offer the 'Gangajal' in "Tejo Mahalaya".