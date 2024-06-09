National

Watch: 2 Airplanes Take Off, Land In Same Runway Within A Minute At Mumbai Airport; DGCA Probes Incident

A purported video of one plane landing and another taking off from the same runway has been shared on social media.

Watch: 2 Airplanes Take Off, Land In Same Runway Within A Minute At Mumbai Airport; DGCA Probes Incident
info_icon

An IndiGo aircraft landed on the same runway where an Air India jet was departing in less than a minute on Saturday at Mumbai airport risking the lives of hundreds of passengers in vehicles. The Directorate of Civil Aviation initiated an immediate investigation and removed an Air Traffic Control official from duty.

A purported video of one plane landing and another taking off from the same runway has been shared on social media.

The IndiGo plane was flying from Indore to Mumbai, and the Air India plane took off for Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

A DGCA official told PTI, "We are conducting a probe and have already de-rostered the ATCO involved in the incident."

Reportedly, Mumbai airport is a single-runway operation with two crossing runways.

On a single runway RW27 at the Mumbai airport, there are around 46 arrivals and departures per hour.

What Did Air India Say?

Air India also claimed that the ATC had cleared its plane for take-off.

"AI657 from Mumbai to Trivandrum was on take-off roll on June 8. The Air India aircraft was cleared by Air Traffic Control to enter the runway and subsequently cleared for take-off. The Air India aircraft continued with the take-off movement in accordance with laid down procedures. An investigation has been initiated by the authorities to find out more on the clearance given to the airlines," its statement said.

Air Canada Toronto-bound flight receives bomb threat - null
Air Canada Delhi-Toronto Flight Gets Bomb Threat, Nothing Suspicious Found

BY PTI

What Did Indigo Say?

IndiGo said its aircraft continued the approach and landing as per the ATC instructions.

It stated, "On Jun 8, 2024 IndiGo flight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport. The Pilot in Command continued the approach and landing and followed ATC instructions. At IndiGo, passenger safety is paramount to us, and we have reported the incident as per procedure," it has said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 09, 2024
  2. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi To Begin Historic Third Term Today; Kharge To Attend, TMC Skips
  3. Jammu Jeweller Crafted Lotus Flower In Silver For Modi On Becoming PM For Third Term
  4. Watch: 2 Airplanes Take Off, Land In Same Runway Within A Minute At Mumbai Airport; DGCA Probes Incident
  5. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Heeramandi’ Actor Taha Shah Badussha Recalls Running Behind Karan Johar’s Car: He Was Kind To Give Me His Number
  2. 'Munjya' Box Office Collection Day 2: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 10 Crore On Its First Saturday
  3. Katrina Kaif Dismisses Pregnancy Rumours As She Returns To Mumbai After A Long Vacation In London
  4. Deepika Padukone Is The ‘Hope’ In New ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Poster, Ranveer Singh Calls Her 'Stunner'
  5. Venkat Prabhu Sends Best Wishes To His Brother Premgi Amaren As He Gets Married To Indhu; See Pics
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Showdown Highlights Super Sunday
  2. Canadian Grand Prix: Mercedes F1 In The Sweet Spot, Claims Russell After Taking Pole
  3. Canadian GP, F1 Qualifying: George Russell Takes Pole Ahead Of Max Verstappen - In Pics
  4. WI Vs UGA: Uganda Equal Worst-Ever T20 World Cup Score In Defeat To West Indies - Data Debrief
  5. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Who Said What Ahead Of The Marquee Match?
World News
  1. Giant Fish Washes Ashore In Oregon, Turns Out To Be Rare Hoodwinker
  2. Florida Gulf Coast On Alert, Multiple Shark Attacks Prompt Warnings For Beachgoers
  3. Age is Just a Number. See How Joan Payden Built A $700 Million Fortune At 92
  4. EU Elections 2024: Super Sunday For Europe As 21 Nations Vote On Last Day Of Polls
  5. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses His Honorary Degree Awarded By Howard University Following Abuse Allegations
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi To Begin Historic Third Term Today; Kharge To Attend, TMC Skips
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown