Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
Warm, Sunny Morning In Delhi

Warm, Sunny Morning In Delhi
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 10:34 pm

It was a warm Sunday morning in the city with the minimum temperature settling at 21.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, the Met office said.


According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky will remain clear through the day, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 75 per cent. 


Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the "poor" category (255) at 9 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 36.6 and 19.8 degrees Celsius.

With PTI inputs.

