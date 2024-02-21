National

VP Dhankhar, Greek PM Underscore Deepening Bilateral Engagement

Prime Minister Mitsotakis called on Dhankhar here, the Vice President's secretariat said.

PTI
PTI

February 21, 2024

Dhankhar and Mitsotakis underscored deepening bilateral engagement between the two countries Photo: PTI
info-icon

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday underscored deepening bilateral engagement between the two countries.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis called on Dhankhar here, the Vice President's secretariat said. "Both leaders underlined the historic, cultural and warm people-to-people ties between the two nations as they also underscored deepening bilateral engagement between India and Greece," it said in a social media post.

Mitsotakis is on a two-day visit to India. It is the first visit to India by a head of state of Greece in 15 years. Mitsotakis was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning.

