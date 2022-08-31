Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Virtual School For Students Across Country Launched

The classes will be online and recorded lectures will also be uploaded online, Kejriwal said, adding the school is affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education. 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched the country's first virtual school PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 3:37 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the "country's first virtual school", and said students from across the country will be eligible for admission. The application process for the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS)  began on Wednesday. The school is for classes 9-12.  

"The admission to the schooling platform will be open for students across India who are aged between 13 and 18 and they will also be prepared by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET and JEE along with skill-based training," Kejriwal said at an online media briefing.

The Chief Minister said the first virtual school in the country will prove to be a  milestone in the education sector. "There are many children who cannot go to school since there are issues like the school being far away or other obstacles. Many parents do not get their daughters educated since they don't want to send them out.

"We are starting this virtual school to ensure they get educated. This school is inspired by virtual classes that had been necessitated due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The classes will be online and recorded lectures will also be uploaded online, Kejriwal said, adding the school is affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education. "The virtual school will be affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education Board. Any student aged between 13 and 18 years who has cleared class 8 from any recognised school can apply for admission to DMVS," he said.

Students can apply on the portal DMVS.ac.in, he said. Tagging the school announcement video, Kejriwal later said in a tweet in Hindi: "We are fulfilling Baba Saheb Ambedkar's dream to provide education to every child of the country. Admissions have started for Class 9 to Delhi's digital school and students can take admission by accessing DMVS.ac.in."

(With PTI inputs)

