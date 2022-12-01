Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Villagers Block Howrah-New Delhi Railway Track In Jharkhand’s Dhanbad District

Home National

Villagers Block Howrah-New Delhi Railway Track In Jharkhand’s Dhanbad District

Getting information of rail track blockade, senior officers of Dhanbad Rail Division reached Pradhankhanta station and pacified the agitators and assured them to to make alternative arrangement against cancellation of Asanso–Varanasi  MEMU.

Villagers blocked Howrah-New Delhi Grand Chord line
Villagers blocked Howrah-New Delhi Grand Chord line

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 3:40 pm

Villagers blocked Howrah-New Delhi Grand Chord line on Thursday morning at Pradhankhanta Railway station in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district to protest cancellation of Asansol-Varanasi MEMU train, officials said.

Hundreds of villagers squatted on the railway track from 8.15 am to 9.15 am at Pradhankhnata railway station blocking movement of 03556 Barkana-Asansol MEMU. Due to the blockade Gomoh–Asansol MEMU and Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express were also affected, they said.

Getting information of rail track blockade, senior officers of Dhanbad Rail Division reached Pradhankhanta station and pacified the agitators and assured them to to make alternative arrangement against cancellation of Asanso–Varanasi  MEMU.

Dhanbad railway division senior public relations officer PK Mishra, however, said that villagers had blocked the track for 15 to 20 minutes in the morning but movement of trains was restored soon.

ECR zone cancelled Asansol-Varanasi-Asansol MEMU (train no 13553/ 13554) on Thursday in wake of non-interlocking works at Koderma railway station of Dhanbad Rail Division, he said. Pradhankhanta panchayat mukhiya (head) Kanhai Banerjee said due to cancellation of Asansol-Varanasi MEMU, daily wage workers struggled to earn their day’s livelihood.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Villagers Block Howrah-New Delhi Railway Track Jharkhand Dhanbad District Asanso–Varanasi MEMU Dhanbad Rail Division
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19