Video Of Elderly Women Selling Papads In Jaipur Amid Scorching Heat Goes Viral

The video of 68-year-old woman selling papads in Jaipur in scorching heat has been going viral on social media.

The social media users have been appreciating the grit and determination of the elderly woman braving odds and chalking out her living with dignity.

She has also been appreciated for nominal rates of her papads on social media.

The woman has put her kiosk at Jalebi Chowk near Jantar Mantar.

The caption of the woman’s video on the social media site- Instagram reads: “68-year-old Amma is working hard to make a living for her family. She sells papads which cost ₹20 and stands in extreme heat from morning to evening till all the papads are sold. She’s the only working member in her family.”

