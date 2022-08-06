Vice-Presidential Polls 2022 Today; Jagdeep Dhankhar, Margaret Alva In Fray

The Vice-presidential elections will be held on Saturday where former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar will be sailing with the BJP's support against the opposition's Margaret Alva. Alva is a Congress veteran. Dhankhar is a Jat leader from Rajasthan with a socialist background.

The voting will be held from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday. The ballots will be counted immediately after that. By late Saturday evening, the returning officer will announce the name of the next vice president.

Several other non-NDA parties including Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal, Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, Akali Dal and the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, have their support for Dhankar.

On the other hand, Alva has the support of Congress, MK Stalin's DMK, Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and the Left parties.

The electoral comprises of a total 780 MPS ---- 543 in Lok Sabha and 245 in Rajya Sabha. However, there are eight vacancies in the Upper House and 36 TMC MPs will refrain from voting.

Alva is likely to get around 190-200 votes, while her opponent Jagdeep Dhankhar is likely to get over 515 votes, enough for a comfortable win for him. While Alva is the joint-Opposition candidate of 17 parties, including the Congress party, she does not have the support of the crucial Opposition party Trinamool Congress, which decided to abstain from voting in the vice presidential election alleging lack of consultation while deciding Alva's name. Cracks in the Opposition camps were further visible as Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) announced its support for Dhankhar.

As per the electoral college arithmetic, Dhankhar has two-thirds of the votes in his favour as the BJP by itself has 303 members in the Lok Sabha and 91 in the Rajya Sabha.

On July 18, NDA-nominee Droupadi Murmu won the Presidential elections to become India's first tribal president.

How is a Vice President selected?

The Vice President of India is elected by an electoral college through the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote. The voting is held by secret ballot.

The electoral college in the vice presidential election comprises a total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament. Since all the electors are members of both Houses of Parliament, the value of the vote of each MP would be the same — one, the Election Commission (EC) has said.

The term of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10. The vice president is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

There is no concept of open voting in this election and showing the ballot to anyone under any circumstances in the case of presidential and vice-presidential elections is totally prohibited, the EC has cautioned, adding that parties cannot issue whips to its MPs in the matter of voting.