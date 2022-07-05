Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Vastu Expert Chandrashekhar Guruji Stabbed To Death In Hotel

Visual footage showed two people repeatedly stabbing Chandrashekhar Guruji at the reception area of the hotel.

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 4:04 pm

Chandrashekhar Guruji of 'Saral Vastu' fame was stabbed to death in a city hotel on Tuesday, police said.

Visual footage showed two people repeatedly stabbing him at the reception area of the hotel. Police have launched a vigorous search to trace the killers.

Learning about the incident, the Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram rushed to the spot. Hailing from Bagalkote, Guruji had started his career as a contractor and later got a job in Mumbai where he settled, family sources said.

They added that he subsequently pursued Vastu business there. Three days ago a child in his family had died in Hubballi, for which he had come here to attend a ceremony.

(with inputs from PTI)

