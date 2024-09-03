Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Out Soon | All You Need To Know

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently unveiled the Vande Bharat Sleeper coaches that are being manufactured at Bengaluru's Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).
The trains, aimed at providing ultimate comfort to middle-class people in their journeys, are reportedly likely to be inaugurated in December.
The Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be a major addition to the Indian Railways fleet, allowing passengers to undertake long distances on high-speed trains overnight.
"Train journey redefined with comfort, safety and innovation," Vaishnaw said in a post on X.
Features Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Express
LONG DISTANCE TRAVEL
The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, designed for 160 kmph speed, features 16 coaches including 11 AC three-tier, four AC two-tier and one AC first-class. The train's capacity offers a total of 823 passenger berths.
ULTIMATE PASSENGER COMFORT
The Vande Bharat Sleeper provides advanced light system, USB charging point and dedicated dog box to ensure that passengers enjoy a comfortable journey. In each of the Driving Trailer Coach (DTC), there is plenty of luggage space as well.
DINING FACILITIES
Each of the compartments also have fixed and foldable snack tables for a comfortable dining experiences. Fresh meals through large, medium and small pantries, will be available for the passengers.
SAFETY AND DESIGN
The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express's aerodynamic cab can withstand impacts up to 36 kilometer per hour, with crash buffers and anti-climbers integrated to ensure improved passenger safety throughout the journey.
UPGRADED HVAC SYSTEM
The Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system of the train ensures uniform air conditioning throughout the train, providing consistency in terms of passenger comfort.
BLACK BOX
The Black Box in the sleeper train captures real-time data and enhances safety through continuous analysis of the train's performance.
TOP-NOTCH SAFETY STANDARDS
Being manufactured at BEML, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express provides top-tier safety standards. There is a Vigilance Control Driver which requires driver operation every minute, a Fire Detection System and HL3 safety compliance with a 15-minute response time to ensure only the best level of safety for the passengers.
CREW COMFORT
The train will not just look after passenger comfort, but also take care of the service staff. Fully air-conditioned loco cabs with dedicated toilets are there to ensure crew's well-being, enabling them to perform at their best.
EFFICIENT TOILETS
The Vande Bharat Sleeper train offers 51 ergonomically designed toilets, with options for Euro, Oriental, and combination styles. Additionally, first class passengers will also be able to enjoy shower facilities.
HYGIENCE AND MAINTENANCE
Protocols and systems to ensure hygiene at all times have also been put in place. Bio-digester tanks with periodic bacteria changes every six months and 30-litre garbage compactors in each coach will ensure maintenance of high hygiene standards.
"Indian Railways aims to provide ultimate comfort to middle-class people when they take the train journey. The fare for these trains will also be affordable for everyone. Safety has been our top priority as it has multiple sensors. The Kavach system, which will alert the loco pilot about any danger, has been installed," Vaishnaw had earlier told news agency ANI.
The Railway Minister had asserted that these trains will match the best trains in the world.