National

Uttarakhand: 'Kanwariyas' Vandalise E-Rickshaw, Assault Driver In Haridwar | WATCH

Reportedly, the assault broke out after the e-rickshaw accidentally hit one of the kanwariyas, in which no one was injured.

Screengrab from the viral video |
Screengrab from the viral video | Photo: X/@PTI_News
info_icon

A group of 'kanwariyas' vandalised an e-rickshaw and assaulted it driver in Haridwar's Manglaur on Wednesday. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media.

Reportedly, the assault broke out after the e-rickshaw accidentally hit one of the kanwariyas, in which no one was injured.

In the video, kanwariyas are seen hitting e-rickshaw with wooden sticks, causing severe damage to it. And despite attempts by the police to intervene and stop them, they continued their destructive act.

Haridwar SSP Pramod Dobhal told news agency PTI that the e-rickshaw driver, Sanjay Kumar, informed the police about accidentally hitting a "bhole (pilgrim), in which no kanwar was fragmented".

"Despite this, the pilgrim along with others assaulted him and vandalised his e-rickshaw. The police have taken cognisance of the incident and a case has been registered," Dobhal added.

Officials said that efforts to identify the individuals responsible for the assault and vandalism are underway.

The Kanwar Yatra, which began on Monday, saw a sea of pilgrims pouring into the pilgrimage city of Haridwar to collect the waters of the holy Ganga river.

District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbiyal had said that the authorities decided to close the schools in the city given the increasing rush in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra season.

All government, non-government schools and Anganwadi centres in the city from class 1 to 12 will remain closed from July 27 to August 2, he said.

Director General of Police (DCP) Abhinav Kumar had earlier said that the entire Kanwar Mela area has been divided into 13 super zone, 31 zones and 126 sectors.

Dog squads, bomb disposal squads and mounted police have been deployed in the fair area and 22 drone cameras will also be used to keep an eye from the sky, an official statement had said.

Annually, during the Sawan month, Shiva devotees from many states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana travel to Haridwar and Rishikesh to collect Ganga water.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: SL-W Bowl Against THAI-W In Dambulla
  2. Namibia Vs Oman LIVE Score, Cricket World Cup League 2: NAM Aim To Go Top Of Table
  3. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: BAN-W Beat MLY-W, Qualify For The Semis
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  5. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
Football News
  1. Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Concedes Ederson Could Leave Club
  2. Chelsea Pre-Season: Maresca Does Not Foresee Problems When Fernandez Links Up With Blues Squad
  3. Man City 3-4 Celtic: Hoops Edge Out Premier League Champions In Pre-Season Thriller
  4. Paris Olympics Games 2024: New Zealand Football Team Report Canada For Flying Drone Over Training
  5. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
Tennis News
  1. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
  2. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  3. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttarakhand: 'Kanwariyas' Vandalise E-Rickshaw, Assault Driver In Haridwar | WATCH
  2. Delhi: Another 'Spider-Man' Arrested For Riding On Car's Bonnet In Dwarka, Video Goes Viral
  3. Weather News LIVE: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; More Showers Predicted For Delhi-NCR
  4. Rajya Sabha: In Criticism Of Union Budget, Chidambaram Rakes Up Unemployment Issue
  5. Detain And Punish: National Security Act And Cow Slaughter In Madhya Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  2. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  3. 'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput
  4. Sudhanshu Pandey Confirms Reuniting With Band Of Boys, Hints At 'A Lot Of Songs' In The Pipeline
  5. Celine Dion To Make Her On-Stage Comeback At The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Report
US News
  1. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
  2. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
  3. Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed'
  4. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  5. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
World News
  1. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
  2. Macron To Name New French PM After Paris Olympics; Calls For Truce In War-Fighting Countries
  3. Nepal Mishap: 18 Dead As Saurya Airlines Plane Crashes In Kathmandu | In Pics
  4. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
  5. 'Russia's Most Beautiful Biker': Influencer Dies After Her Bike Collides With Truck In Turkey
Latest Stories
  1. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  2. Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List
  3. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  5. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  6. Paris Olympic Games 2024 LIVE: Football Competitions Start Spain Vs Uzbekistan, Argentina Vs Morocco With First-Round Matches
  7. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News LIVE: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; More Showers Predicted For Delhi-NCR