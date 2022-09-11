Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Action Against 19 Officials Over Lucknow Hotel Fire

Four people were killed in a fire in a hotel in Lucknow on Monday. A high-level probe has accused 19 officials of irregularities and negligence.

Fire Brigade personnel evacuate an injured person after fire in a hotel in Lucknow on Monday
Fire Brigade personnel evacuate an injured person after fire in a hotel in Lucknow on Monday PTI Photo/Nand Kumar

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 1:54 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered action against 19 officials over a fire in a hotel in state capital Lucknow that killed four people.

Following the fire in Hotel Levana Suits in Lucknow on Monday, the UP government had set up a high-level committee to investigate the incident. The committee in its report accused 19 officials of irregularities and negligence. 

Taking cognisance of the report, Adityanath has ordered action against 19 current and former officials. A spokesperson said on Saturday that Adityanath gave the instructions after receiving the report of Lucknow Commissioner of Police SB Shiradkar and Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob.

The spokesman said departmental action, including suspension, will be taken against officials of the Departments of Home, Energy, Appointment and Personnel, Housing and Urban Planning and Excise, adding that the said action will also be taken against those who retired according to prevailing rules.

Four people were killed and 10 others injured in the fire. Police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to murder against the hotel owners and the general manager. Three people have been arrested in the case so far. 

Earlier, Hindustan Times reported, "The allegations mentioned in the FIR lodged on the complaint of Hazratganj police station senior sub-inspector Daya Shankar Dwivedi had stated that no fire safety measures were in place at the hotel. Besides, the hotel did not have emergency entry and exit routes."

(With PTI inputs)

