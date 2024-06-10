Uttar Pradesh: 4 YouTubers Killed In Head-on Collision Between 2 Cars In Amroha

Four people were killed, while six injured in an accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district. The deceased are said to be YouTubers who were killed following a head-on collision between two cars in Amroha.
The deceased have been identified as Lucky, Salman, Shahrukh, and Shahnawaz. It has been reported that the four youths were actively engaged in producing comedy content for the Round 2 World channel on YouTube.
The incident occurred when YouTubers were on their way home from a birthday celebration as their vehicle collided with a Bolero car approaching from the opposite direction.
Following the accident, the crowd gathered at the spot and immediately arranged for an ambulance to take the injured to CHC Gajraula Hospital. However, the four men were announced dead at the hospital.
The other injured are being treated at the hospital, while post mortem of the deceased was also held.
Meanwhile, the families of all the four killed YouTubers have been informed.