National

Uttar Pradesh: 4 YouTubers Killed In Head-on Collision Between 2 Cars In Amroha

Uttar Pradesh: The deceased YouTubers were on their way home from a birthday celebration when their vehicle collided with a Bolero car approaching from the opposite direction.

PTI
Four people killed in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.(Representational image) Photo: PTI
info_icon

Four people were killed, while six injured in an accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district. The deceased are said to be YouTubers who were killed following a head-on collision between two cars in Amroha.

The deceased have been identified as Lucky, Salman, Shahrukh, and Shahnawaz. It has been reported that the four youths were actively engaged in producing comedy content for the Round 2 World channel on YouTube.

Visual from Pune crash site | - PTI
Pune Porsche Crash: Accused Teen's Father, Grandfather Among 5 Booked In Suicide Abetment Case | Latest Development

BY Outlook Web Desk

The incident occurred when YouTubers were on their way home from a birthday celebration as their vehicle collided with a Bolero car approaching from the opposite direction.

Following the accident, the crowd gathered at the spot and immediately arranged for an ambulance to take the injured to CHC Gajraula Hospital. However, the four men were announced dead at the hospital.

48-year-old tourist from Jharkhand died in a jeep parasailing accident at a beach in Gujarat's Kutch | - File Photo
Tourist Dies In Jeep Parasailing Accident On Gujarat Beach; Two Held

BY PTI

The other injured are being treated at the hospital, while post mortem of the deceased was also held.

Meanwhile, the families of all the four killed YouTubers have been informed.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttar Pradesh: 4 YouTubers Killed In Head-on Collision Between 2 Cars In Amroha
  2. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: PM Signs First File After Assuming Office; Kerala BJP MP Suresh Gopi Refutes Reports Claiming He Wants To Quit Cabinet
  3. SC Extends Deadline Given To AAP To Vacate Its Rouse Avenue Office
  4. MHT CET Result Date 2024: PCM, PCB Results To Be Out On Or Before June 19 | Where To Check
  5. Triple Engine Mahayuti Alliance Fails To Jumpstart In Maharashtra Lok Sabha
Entertainment News
  1. Noor Malabika Das Dies At 32: ‘The Trial’ Actress Reportedly Commits Suicide
  2. Imran Khan Says He Was At His ‘Weakest’ After His Divorce From His Wife Avantika Malik: I Was Close To Nothingness
  3. Sonakshi Sinha To Reportedly Marry Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal On June 23 In Mumbai
  4. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Mona Singh, Sharvari’s Horror Comedy Surpasses Inches Closer To Rs 20 Crore Mark
  5. PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In A White Saree, As She Shares Her ‘Oath Day’ Look
Sports News
  1. ARG Vs ECU: Di Maria Scores Winner As World Champs Win - In Pics
  2. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: 'Year Ago People Asked If I am Finished, Now They Say I Am At My Best' Says Bumrah
  3. Pakistan Vs Canada, T20 WC 2024, Match 22 Preview: Babar Azam & Co Eye Big Win In Do-Or-Die
  4. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  5. Soccer Aid 2024: ENG Beat World XI In Charity Match At Stamford Bridge - In Pics
World News
  1. More Sweltering Heat Expected In Arizona And Nevada This Week
  2. Dragon Boat Festival Google Doodle 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Races, Food And Cultural Activities
  3. EU Election Result 2024: Giorgia Meloni Emerges As Kingmaker; Far-Right Make Huge Gains
  4. San Francisco's First 'Free Food Market' Lets Shoppers Walk Out Without Paying
  5. Indian Man Killed In Canada In Suspected Targeted Killing, Police Arrest 4 Suspects
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: PM Signs First File After Assuming Office; Kerala BJP MP Suresh Gopi Refutes Reports Claiming He Wants To Quit Cabinet
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time