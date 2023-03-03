Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Seen In Autorickshaw In National Capital, Shares Pictures

Home National

US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Seen In Autorickshaw In National Capital, Shares Pictures

Blinken arrived in the national capital after a tour of Uzbekistan primarily to attend a crucial meeting of G20 foreign ministers that is taking place amid a bitter rift between the West and the Russia-China combine over the Ukraine conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken getting out of a three-wheeler in New Delhi
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken getting out of a three-wheeler in New Delhi Twitter - Secretary Antony Blinken

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 8:20 pm

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked the staff of US consulates in several states including Mumbai and Hyderabad for helping "advance the US-India strategic partnership". In a series of pictures he shared on Twitter, Blinken was seen getting out of a three-wheeler in New Delhi.

He arrived in the national capital on Wednesday night primarily to attend a crucial meeting of G20 foreign ministers that is taking place amid a bitter rift between the West and the Russia-China combine over the Ukraine conflict.

"The #USIndia partnership is consequential. My visit reflects the power of our partnership and the strong commitment we share to safeguarding the Indo-Pacific," he said, adding that he was thankful for India’s hospitality and leadership, and was ready to partner on the ambitious agenda for their G20 Presidency.

Related stories

A Joint Communique Remained Elusive At G20 Meeting Due To Differences Over Ukraine

India Hosts G20 Foreign Ministers At A Time Of Multiple Crises

EAM Jaishankar Hosts Reception For Foreign Ministers Attending G20 Meet

"A pleasure to meet with our staff from @USAndIndia, @USAndHyderabad, @USAndKolkata, @USAndChennai, @USAndMumbai, and their families. I'm deeply grateful for their hard work and commitment to strengthen our people to people ties and advance the #USIndia strategic partnership," Mr Blinken also said in a tweet.

Besides attending the G20 meeting on Thursday, Blinken held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "They spoke about shared efforts to elevate and expand strategic technology and defence industrial cooperation, promote food, energy and global health security, clean energy transition, counternarcotics cooperation, and women's economic empowerment," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

He is also set to attend a Quad foreign ministers' meeting on Friday. The US Secretary of State arrived in Delhi after a tour of Uzbekistan.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken G20 Ukraine Conflict External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar US Consulate
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri