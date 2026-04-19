US National Arrested A Srinagar Airport After Satellite Phone Found In Luggage

Summary of this article
A US national was arrested at Srinagar Airport after a satellite phone was found in his luggage during routine screening.
Satellite phones are prohibited in India without prior government approval, and unauthorized possession can lead to detention, arrest, and seizure under Indian law.
Foreign governments, including the US and UK, have issued travel advisories warning citizens that carrying such devices into India can result in heavy fines or arrest.
A United States national was arrested at Srinagar International Airport on Sunday after security personnel discovered a satellite phone in his luggage during routine screening, police said.
The American citizen and his companion were initially detained by airport security following the discovery. Both were questioned on the spot before being handed over to local police for further investigation. Authorities later confirmed that the US national, in whose bag the device was found, had been placed under arrest.
India prohibits the use of satellite phones without prior government approval. Devices such as Thuraya and Iridium handsets are tightly regulated under the Indian Telegraph Act and other security rules. Unauthorized possession can lead to detention, arrest, and seizure of equipment.
Under official guidelines, travelers must obtain written permission from the Department of Telecommunications before carrying or using any satellite communication device in the country.
The incident is the latest in a series of similar cases. In May last year, a US-based ophthalmologist was stopped at Puducherry airport after an Iridium satellite phone was found in her possession, preventing her from boarding a flight to Hyderabad. Previous detentions have also involved a Chinese citizen and a British executive at airports and hotels across India.
To raise awareness of the ban, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed airlines operating flights to India in January of last year to inform passengers through in-flight announcements, overseas offices, and onboard publications.
Both the US and UK governments have issued travel advisories warning citizens that carrying satellite phones or similar GPS devices into India can result in fines of up to ₹2 crore, confiscation of equipment, or arrest.