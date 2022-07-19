Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
UP: Saharanpur Bans Stone Crushers, Restricts Vehicle Movement For kanwariyas

For safety of the kanwariyas, all stone crushers operating in the district and the vehicles with minerals (sand, gravel, moorang, cement etc) coming from other districts have been banned.  

Kanwariyas Photo: PTI

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 8:01 pm

Saharanpur district administration has banned stone-crushers and mineral transportation for the next one week to provide for a safe passage to kanwariyas, an official said on Tuesday.

Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Rajnish Kumar Mishra said that in view of the safety of the kanwariyas, all stone crushers operating in the district and the vehicles with minerals (sand, gravel, moorang, cement etc) coming from other districts have been banned.  

The ban will be in force from July 20 to July 27, he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

