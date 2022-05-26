Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UP: Safai Karamcharis Of Mathura Civic Body Go On Strike

The civic authorities have declared the strike illegal. Action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) would be taken against those not joining duty on May 26, Municipal Commissioner Anunay Jha said.

UP: Safai Karamcharis Of Mathura Civic Body Go On Strike
Delhi: Sanitation Worker Dies While Cleaning Sewer At Hospital; Three Others Hospitalised Delhi: Sanitation Worker Dies While Cleaning Sewer At Hospital; Three Others Hospitalised

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 10:58 am

Safai Karamcharis of the Mathura Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh went on a strike on Wednesday over their various demands, including those related to salary. "We will not budge until our 11-point demands are met," said a leader of the protesting sanitation workers.

He claimed that while Safai Karamcharis in other civic bodies are paid wages of 30 days every month, those in Mathura get payment for only 26 days. Their other major demands included release of salary increment and distribution of uniforms.

Related stories

Part-Time Sweeper At Kerala Panchayat Office Becomes Its President

The civic authorities have declared the strike illegal. Action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) would be taken against those not joining duty on May 26, Municipal Commissioner Anunay Jha said.

"They were invited for a dialogue but, instead of coming for the discussion, they continued shouting slogans outside the office in violation of prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 clamped over a fortnight ago," an official said.

According to officials, while increment of more than 50 per cent of the employees has been cleared, the rest of the files are under process. They said distribution of uniforms for women employees would start from June 1.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National UP Safai Karamcharis Mathura Civic Body On Strike Violation Of Prohibitory Orders Municipal Commissioner Salary Increment Distribution Of Uniforms Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Southern Surge: Film Industries Of South Are Doing What Bollywood Used To Do In 70s & 80s, Even Better

Southern Surge: Film Industries Of South Are Doing What Bollywood Used To Do In 70s & 80s, Even Better

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court