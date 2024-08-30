National

UP: Police Books 2 Men With Abetment Of Suicide Charge After 2 Girls Were Found Hanging

Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi said that the men were booked under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday following a complaint from the girl's family members.

Farrukhabad up girls hanging from tree
Police personnel investigate after the bodies of two girls were found hanging from a tree, at Kayamganj area in Farrukhabad, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

Two men have been charged with abetment of suicide on Friday following the deaths of two Dalit girls, aged 15 and 18, who were found hanging in an orchard on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi said that the men were booked under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday following a complaint from the girl's family members.

"The accused are in police custody and will be put under arrest after questioning," he said.

Police said the girls left their homes around 10 pm on August 26 to visit a nearby temple on the occasion of Janmashtami but did not return.

After their bodies were found, a panel of doctors was formed to conduct the postmorterm.

"Police investigation findings correlate with the postmortem report that the girls committed suicide. No injury marks have been found on the bodies," Priyadarshi had said on Wednesday.

What happened?

The girls, aged 15 and 18, had left their homes on August 26 around 10 pm to visit a nearby temple on the occasion of Janmashtami but did not return.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Avnindra Singh told media, "The postmortem was conducted by a panel of doctors. They (girls) died due to hanging. No external injury marks have been found on the bodies."

"The doctor panel has sent slides of vaginal fluid to the laboratory to rule out the possibility of rape," the CMO added.

The father of the second deceased girl also said he suspects that the girls were murdered. "We want the truth to come out. We don't have any enmity with anyone," he said.

The girls' family members initially refused to perform their last rites, demanding a meeting with the district magistrate and superintendent of police, the police said.

The families had on Tuesday demanded a CB-CID probe into the matter.

The incident also sparked an outrage pointing out lack of safety for girls and followed by a political slugfest in the state.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Sri Lanka Seek Early Wickets With England Slightly Ahead
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  4. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: Girona Must Enjoy UCL Journey, Says Coach Michel
  2. La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Offers No Excuses For Real Madrid's Sluggish Start
  3. Brentford Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  4. Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Penalty Salvages A Point For Los Blancos
  5. Servette 2-1 Chelsea (2-3 Agg): Nkunku Penalty Enough For Conference League Qualification
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  2. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  3. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
  4. US Open: Botic Van De Zandschulp Stuns Carlos Alcaraz Under Arthur Ashe Lights
  5. Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder: Citing 'No Reply', Mamata Writes 2nd Letter To PM Modi; Seeks 'Stringent' Laws
  2. Bengaluru: Man Kills Choreographer Wife, Friend Sleeping Next To Her Wakes Up To Shock
  3. Lest We Forget: Sexual Violence That Jolted The Nation's Consciousness
  4. Ambanis, Adanis And Who? Top 10 Richest Individuals And Families In India
  5. UP: Police Books 2 Men With Abetment Of Suicide Charge After 2 Girls Were Found Hanging
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Why Is The Facebook App Icon Black? Users Speculate About Mysterious Change | Explained
  2. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  3. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  4. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  5. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
World News
  1. Why Is The Facebook App Icon Black? Users Speculate About Mysterious Change | Explained
  2. Watch: Fight And Balloon Pop Trigger False Active Shooter Panic At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom | Video
  3. Australian Mining Company Boss Wants To Hold Employees 'Captive' All Day Long
  4. 12 Family Members, Including 9 Children, Killed As Landslide Hits House In Pakistan
  5. Kid, 4, Invited Again By Israeli Museum After Smashing 3,500-Year-Old Jar
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin