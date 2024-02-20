UP Land Of Virtue As Well As Of Enterprise, Entrepreneurship: Adityanath At 'Ground Breaking' Event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said UP signifies 'Unlimited Potential' as the state neither lacks manpower nor willpower.

Addressing the 'Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0' organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, Adityanath emphasised the state's association with Lord Sri Ram, Lord Sri Krishna and Baba Vishwanath.

"This land is blessed by sages and seers and has received the divine blessings of rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, and the Sarayu. It is a land of virtue as well as 'enterprise and entrepreneurship'. Today, Uttar Pradesh is on the path to transforming India's labour force into an economic powerhouse."