UP CM Yogi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Uttarakhand Chopper Crash

The death of many pilgrims, including the pilot, in a helicopter crash near Kedarnath Dham is extremely sad.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath PTI photo

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 3:57 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in a helicopter crash near Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. A helicopter ferrying pilgrims from Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi in Rudraprayag crashed into a hill due to poor visibility, killing all six pilgrims and the pilot on the spot.

The chopper burst into flames at around 11.45 am at Dev Darshini in Garud Chatti, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, "The death of many pilgrims, including the pilot, in a helicopter crash near Kedarnath Dham is extremely sad." "May Prabhu Shri Ram grant a place to the departed souls at his feet. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Om shanti," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

