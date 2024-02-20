UP CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Foundation Stone For Ashok Leyland's Cutting-Edge Electric Vehicle Plant

The primary focus of the new plant is on the production of electric buses. However, it will also have the capability to manufacture other vehicles running on existing and emerging alternative fuels. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, unveiled the Foundation Plaque and laid the foundation stone during the ceremony.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Suresh Khanna, Minister of Finance & Parliamentary Affairs, and Nand Gopal Gupta, Minister for Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI, and Investment Promotion of Uttar Pradesh.