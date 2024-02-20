National

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Foundation Stone For Ashok Leyland's Cutting-Edge Electric Vehicle Plant

Ashok Leyland, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has commenced the construction of its most advanced and environmentally friendly plant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

February 20, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI
Ashok Leyland, a prominent commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, recently conducted a ground-breaking ceremony for its new integrated commercial vehicle plant in Uttar Pradesh. The 70-acre greenfield facility, located on Kanpur Road in Lucknow, will house cutting-edge manufacturing technology, making it Ashok Leyland's most modern and environmentally friendly factory worldwide.

The primary focus of the new plant is on the production of electric buses. However, it will also have the capability to manufacture other vehicles running on existing and emerging alternative fuels. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, unveiled the Foundation Plaque and laid the foundation stone during the ceremony.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Suresh Khanna, Minister of Finance & Parliamentary Affairs, and Nand Gopal Gupta, Minister for Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI, and Investment Promotion of Uttar Pradesh.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman of Ashok Leyland, expressed optimism about the impact of the new facility on employment opportunities and sustainable mobility in India. He emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and achieving Net Zero emissions goals. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland, highlighted the plant's role in meeting the increasing demand for electric vehicles and contributing to the holistic development of the region.

Once operational, the plant plans to produce 2,500 vehicles annually initially, with future expansion to 5,000 vehicles per year over the next decade. This facility marks Ashok Leyland's seventh vehicle plant in the country.

