"Unsafe For Women": Karnataka Govt Withdraws Electric Bike Taxi Services

Karnataka Government has banned operation of electric bike taxi services in the state after they were found to be "unsafe for women" and being carried out in violation of Motor Vehicles Act.

A government order notified that the 2021 Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme has now been withdrawn.

“It has come to our notice that certain private app-based firms are violating the Motor Vehicles Act and its rules and running illegal non-transport two-wheelers as the transport vehicles,” it said.

It also said there were often clashes between the owners and drivers of auto rickshaws and "maxi cabs" with the bike riders and cases were also registered. The scheme also made it difficult for the transport department to collect taxes.