It is a fact that the official position has always been that the whole of Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK belongs to India. There was a unanimous parliamentary resolution of 1992 on this. The BJP government has for years said privately that this would be their approach whenever discussions start with Pakistan. During foreign secretary level dialogues in the past this was always stated. It has now come out in the open according to former diplomats familiar with the issue. Certainly, during negotiations every side puts out a maximalist position. But will India try to change the Line of Control (LoC) and attempt to change international boundary after over 70-years. It will go against what Prime Minister Modi's advice to Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, that this is not the era for war. Or is this the Modi’s government’s opening gambit and it is thinking of taking a cue from Netanyahu’s playbook at a time when Pakistan is at its weakest? Will China, Pakistan’s all-weather friends remain a silent spectator if India attempts such a misadventure?