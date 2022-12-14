Union Minister Gadkari To Participate In Mangaluru Technovanza

Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) Mangaluru cluster will organise the second edition of Mangaluru Technovanza at the TMA Pai international convention centre here on December 16 and 17, a release in Mangaluru said.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, State Minister for IT, Science and Technology and Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan, KDEM chairman B V Naidu, and CEO Sanjeev Gupta will take part in the inaugural session.

The two-day event is being held as part of the ‘Beyond Bengaluru' initiative of the KDEM. The first day of technovanza will have ‘Mangaluru Blue,’ an event featuring select shortlisted start-ups from the cluster pitching their product/service to a group of investors.

The event concludes with the investors giving letters of intent to the winning start-ups.

The 'women @work’ conclave at the event will host women leaders in industry, academic and social entrepreneurship to share their experiences and ideas with the larger women audience to bring awareness about the importance of women's participation in the workforce, entrepreneurship, and service.

On December 16, the programme will conclude with a networking event of all CEOs and who’s who from the cluster who will deliberate upon the key actions for the Mangaluru cluster.

On Saturday, the event will begin with a walkathon to be led by Ashwath Narayan. It will be a 5 km walk for the industry and by the industry.

After the inaugural session, chats will be held by prominent industry voices, academic leaders, and consul generals of the Global Innovation Alliance to the State government.

The Minister will also inaugurate ‘Cash Free Mangalore,’ the first Fintech opening office in the city on Saturday, the release said.