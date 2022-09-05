Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Union Minister Amit Shah To Visit Popular Ganesh Pandals In Mumbai Today

The visit of Amit Shah, a key BJP strategist, during the ongoing Ganesh festival comes ahead of the crucial polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expected this month or in October. 

Amit Shah
Amit Shah Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 10:39 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Lalbaugcha Raja, a prominent Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, on Monday during his two-day visit to the city.

He will also visit the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said on Sunday. Shah landed in Mumbai on Sunday night.

The visit of Shah, a key BJP strategist, during the ongoing Ganesh festival comes ahead of the crucial polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expected this month or in October. 

The BJP is aiming to wrest control of the BMC from the Shiv Sena, which ruled the cash rich civic body till an administrator was appointed earlier this year due to delay in holding the polls. 

"Amit Shah will hold a meeting at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. He will visit some prominent Ganesh pandals in Mumbai including the Lalbaugcha Raja," Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said.

Shah will also visit the official residence of CM Eknath Shinde and inaugurate the A M Naik School in Powai. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Union Home Minister Amit Shah Two-day Gujarat Visit Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Pandal Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
