Union Minister Amit Shah To Attend All India Official Language Conference In Surat Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the All India Official Language Conference in Gujarat's Surat city on Wednesday. 

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 8:56 am

During his day-long visit to Surat, Shah will also visit Kribhco Township at Hazira near Surat where he will lay the foundation stone of a bio-ethanol plant.

The Union minister reached Surat on Tuesday night. 

The 2022 edition of the conference is being organized at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium here on the occasion of Hindi Day. 

"Rajbhasha Hindi unites the nation in the thread of unity. Hindi is a friend of all Indian languages. The Modi government is committed towards parallel development of all local languages including Hindi," Shah tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday. 

"I salute the great personalities who have contributed to the preservation and promotion of Hindi. Happy 'Hindi Divas' to all," he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

