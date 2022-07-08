Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Undertake Repair Work Of Roads Every Week: Delhi CM To PWD, MCD, NDMC

According to an official notification, roads in the city need the attention of concerned agencies like the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC).

undefined
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 1:33 pm

Delhi government will implement a weekly action plan under which city roads will be repaired by the MCD, PWD and other civic agencies every week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

According to an official notification, roads in the city need the attention of concerned agencies like the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC).

"The government has decided that the organisations should undertake repairs, maintenance and improvisation of at least one road per zone every week, preferably Saturday," said the notification.

Related stories

Delhi BJP Files Police Complaint Against TMC MP Mohua Moitra, Filmmaker Manimekalai For ‘Hurting’ Sentiments of Hindus

Delhi: Water Supply To Be Hit Due To Ammonia Pollution In Yamuna

Delhi Records 579 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One Death

The progress of the work shall be uploaded on a portal by the concerned organisation, the notification, issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, said. Once the roads are repaired, maintained or improvised, the concerned organisation shall ensure their regular cleaning and maintenance, it said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Delhi government's weekly action plan to make city roads excellent. Every Saturday, every agency (PWD, MCD) will work towards making each road under their jurisdiction excellent."

The notification also said that the market and resident welfare associations can be involved in the exercise to make it a people's drive.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi CM Delhi Government AAP Delhi Politics Road Construction Road Repair Public Works Department (PWD) MCD New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads