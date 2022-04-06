UGC asks central universities to use only CUET scores for admission in UG programmes

Last month, the UGC announced that Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities, and the varsities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria. "It is clarified that all central universities and their colleges should only use CUET scores while admitting the students in UG programs. "However, in some activity-based courses such as Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Sports, Physical Education, etc., additional criteria may be used," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said to the vice-chancellors of all central universities.



According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the test, the CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to any central university across the country. The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.