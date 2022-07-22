Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Udaipur Kanhaiya Lal Murder: NIA Makes Eighth Arrest, 19-Year-Old Man Held

Kanhaiya Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28 and the NIA took over the case the next day.

Deceased tailor Kanhaiya Lal PTI

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 10:16 pm

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 19-year-old man for playing an "important role" in the conspiracy to kill tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur last month. 

An NIA spokesperson on Friday said that Mohammad Javed, a resident of Sindhi Sarkar Ki Haweli in Kheradiwala, was the eighth accused arrested in the case. 

"Mohammad Javed, who was arrested on Thursday, played an important role in the conspiracy to kill Lal by conducting reconnaissance and passing on the information about the victim's presence at the shop to the main killer, Riyaz, prior to the attack," said the NIA spokesperson.   

Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28 and the NIA took over the case the next day. Earlier, seven accused, including the main culprits, were arrested during separate raids.

Lal's attackers Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad had filmed the killing on the phone and had released the video. In a separate video, the two admitted to killing Lal in response to "disrespect shown to Prophet Muhammad".

Both Riaz and Ghouse were arrested within hours of the killing from Udaipur's neighbouring district Rajsamand. 

(With PTI inputs)

