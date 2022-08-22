Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Two LeT's Terrorist Associates Arrested In Jammu and Kashmir 's Budgam

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested two associates of Lakshar-e-Taiba in the state's Budgam district.

CRPF personnel in Kashmir.
CRPF personnel in Kashmir. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 9:58 pm

 Security forces on Monday arrested two terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

 Police along with Army and CRPF have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam, a police spokesman said. He identified them as Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat, resident of Kralpora, and Sameer Ahmad Najar, resident of Gund Chekpora, Kanipora.

 Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, ammunition including two AK magazines and 54 AK rounds were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

Related stories

J&K: Security Forces Kill Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists In Encounter At Shopian

The spokesman said both the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in the Chadoora area of Budgam.

 A case has been registered and further investigation initiated, the spokesman added.

Tags

National Lakshar-e-Taiba Budgam Jammu And Kashmir CRPF Army
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Flood-hit Odisha Asks People Not To Underestimate Power Of Flowing Water

Flood-hit Odisha Asks People Not To Underestimate Power Of Flowing Water

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier: All You Need To Know

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier: All You Need To Know