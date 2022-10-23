Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Two Hospital Employees Killed In Dallas Hospital Shooting

Shooting at Dallas Hospital resulted in the deaths of two employees, and police shot and injured the suspected gunman.

Two Hospital Employees Killed In Dallas Hospital Shooting
Two Hospital Employees Killed In Dallas Hospital Shooting PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 9:09 am

Two Dallas hospital employees were killed in a shooting inside the hospital, and the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 11 am Saturday inside Methodist Health System, according to hospital spokesperson Ryan Owens.

“A Methodist Health System Police Officer arrived on the scene, confronted the suspect, and fired his weapon at the suspect, injuring him,” Owens said in a statement.

The names of the victims and their positions at the hospital were not immediately released.

The hospital system said in a statement that it was mourning the deaths.

“The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members,” according to the statement attributed to the system's leadership. “Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy.”

The suspect, whose name also was not immediately released, was taken to another hospital in undisclosed condition and under police custody, Owens said.

Dallas police referred questions to hospital police, who did not return phone calls for comment.

Related stories

Mumbai: Gangster, Son Held For Extorting Money From Hospitalised Businessman

Ghaziabad: Woman Who Was Allegedly Gang-raped Discharged From Delhi's GTB Hospital

President Droupadi Murmu’s Cataract Surgery Successfully Conducted At Army Hospital In Delhi

The shooting follows hospital shootings in September in Little Rock, Arkansas, that killed a visitor and one in June in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that left four dead. 

Tags

National Hospitals / Clinics Dallas Hospital POLICE SHOT Employees Gunman Shooting Injured Victims

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

Infosys Approves Gig Work For Employees Amid Moonlighting Row

Infosys Approves Gig Work For Employees Amid Moonlighting Row