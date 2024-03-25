National

Two Held With 56 Kg Cannabis In Noida

The duo was held while carrying the contraband in sacks on the Pushta Road in Sector 127 towards Okhla to be sold on account of Holi, they said.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Two Held With 56 Kg Cannabis In Noida
info_icon

Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested in Noida on Monday after over 56 kilogrammes of cannabis? estimated worth around Rs 15 lakh in international market was allegedly recovered from their possession, police said.

The duo was held while carrying the contraband in sacks on the Pushta Road in Sector 127 towards Okhla to be sold on account of Holi, they said.

"A checking was conducted on Monday jointly by Sector 126 police station officials and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). On the basis of confidential inputs, the suspects belonging to an inter-state gang of drug traffickers were intercepted," Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra said.

Advertisement

"Over 56 kgs of cannabis estimated worth around Rs 15 lakh in the  international market has been recovered from their possession," he added.

Those held have been identified as Pratap Singh, a native of Mainpuri district, and Jaidev Gain, who hails from Kanpur. Both were temporarily staying in Noida, the officer said.

Both the accused have been interrogated by the police and some important information related to their work and network has come to light on the basis of which further investigation is being carried out, Mishra said.

An FIR has been lodged against the duo under provisions of the NDPS Act and they have been sent to judicial custody, he added.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra