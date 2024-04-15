National

Two Dead After Motorcycle Dashes Into Stationary Bus In Mahim

The incident took place near Saraswati High School late Sunday night, he added.

Two persons died after their motorcycle rammed into a stationary bus in Mahim, a police official said on Monday.

"There were three persons on the motorcycle. The deceased have been identified as Nilesh Ishwar Patil (24) and Bhavesh Ashok Dhorane (28), while Vikas Nandaraj Sonwane (23) sustained serious injuries and is hospitalised," the Mahim police station official said.

"They were on their way from Mahim to Dadar. The rider lost control of the two-wheeler and hit the parked bus. The rider has been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act for causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences," he said.

