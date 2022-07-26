Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Two Arrested For Impersonation During SSC-Conducted Exam In Jaipur

During interrogation, it was revealed that Hariom Meena had contacted a person named Kamal Meena, who tampered with Rishi Kumar's ID so that it resembled Umesh Kumar's ID, and helped him appear in the exam.

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 9:55 pm

Two people were arrested for impersonation in the Multi-Tasking Staff Examination (MTSE) organised by the Staff Selection Commission here, police said Tuesday.  

A proxy candidate, identified as Rishi Kumar, was arrested for giving the exam on behalf of one Umesh Meena. One Hariom Meena was also arrested for his involvement in the fraud.

"Both the accused were arrested late Monday night and were produced before the court today from where they were sent on police remand till July end," Shivdaspura SHO Haripal Singh said.

The MTSE paper was organised at YIT College, Sitapura on Monday, he said.

Police have recovered related papers and a fake ID of Umesh Kumar from Rishi Kumar. Others involved in the case are also under police radar.

-With PTI Input

