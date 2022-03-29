Twitter Testing Dedicated Cricket Tab In India For Android Users

Twitter is testing a dedicated India-only Cricket Tab for Android users starting this week, the micro-blogging site announced today.

However, the tab will be rolled out for select few Twitter users on Android.

Twitter said the tab will have the latest cricket news, live match updates, team rankings, exclusive videos and other sports content.

According to Twitter, 75 per cent of people on Twitter in India identify as cricket fans and 58 per cent play the sport. Meanwhile, between January 2021 - January 2022, 4.4 million Indians on Twitter shared 96.2 million tweets about cricket.

"Through our new cricket experiment offering an immersive experience, we want to make it easier for India’s cricket fans to find relevant and engaging content as well as encourage conversations and find latest updates including the score all in one place" Shirish Andhare, Director of Product for Twitter India, said on Tuesday.

Twitter also said users can activate custom team emojis in English and seven Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

For exclusive video content, Twitter has also partnered with broadcast and creators.