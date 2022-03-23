Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Carl Pei teases Nothing's new smartphone called Phone (1)

Pei did not reveal much but said the first smartphone from the company will be called the Phone (1)

Carl Pei teases Nothing's new smartphone called Phone (1)

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 8:18 pm

Nothing will soon launch its debut smartphone this year, CEO and former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei today announced. 

"We are building the most compelling alternative to Apple. Nothing's product eco-system is different and will effortlessly integrate products with other brands," Pei said.

"It is tough to stand out in the market, we are picking fights with trillion-dollar companies. I believe that history has chosen us," he added.

Pei did not reveal much but said the first smartphone from the company will be called the Phone (1), it will run Android, and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Nothing had launched its True Wireless earbuds called Ear (1) last year.

Last year, the company had tied up with Qualcomm to use the Snapdragon platform for its upcoming devices. 

