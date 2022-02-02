Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Tripura Reports 90 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Fatalities

Tripura now has 2,809 active cases, and 96,667 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

COVID AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 6:28 pm

Tripura recorded 90 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, lower than the previous day’s count, while the death toll rose to 910 with eight more fatalities, a health bulletin said.


The state had registered 143 new infections and six deaths on Tuesday. Its coronavirus tally stood at 100,454. Tripura now has 2,809 active cases, and 96,667 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.   


“It appears that the virus has lost its transmission capacity to some extent due to various factors, leading to a decline in single-day cases,” State Surveillance Officer Deep Deb Barma said. The northeastern state tested 4,522 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

 

With PTI inputs.

