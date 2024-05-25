National

Tripura Govt Issues Heavy Rain Alert In All Eight Districts

The IMD said a depression originating in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Saturday.

Tripura government issues alert, hefty rains expected
info_icon

The Tripura government has issued an alert across all eight districts following the Indian Meteorological Department's warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours, an official said on Saturday.

"Due to the influence of the cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are likely in Tripura from May 25 to May 28," said Tamal Majumder, additional secretary (Revenue).

He said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in South Tripura, Gomati, Dhalai, Sepahijala, and West Tripura districts on May 26. "An orange alert has been issued in these districts as a precautionary measure," he added.

"Thunderstorms with lightning, squally winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph, and heavy rainfall are expected to impact South Tripura, Gomati, Dhalai, Sepahijala, and West Tripura districts on May 27," he added.

"Thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall are expected in North Tripura, Unakoti, and Dhalai districts on May 28," he noted.

"All the district magistrates have been instructed to take precautionary measures to handle any unforeseen situations. They have been told to keep the NDRF, SDRF, Tripura State Rifles, and fire services and essential services on standby in view of the alert," he said.

