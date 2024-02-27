Tripura CM Expresses Concern Over Rising Use Of Injection Drugs Among Students

Expressing concern over the rising use of injection drugs among school students, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday urged parents to keep a close watch on their children.

Addressing a programme in Gomati district, he alleged cultivation of ganja shot up during the CPI(M)-led Left Front's rule, and people came to know about it after the regime change.

"The injection drug use has become a disastrous thing with around 1,100 school students and young persons identified as injection drug users in the state. As everybody knows drugs are coming from Myanmar via Mizoram and Assam," he said.