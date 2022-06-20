Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Tribals Protest In Nashik Over Forest Rights, River Linking Plan

The tribals of Nashik protest over forest rights and demand water supply schemes.

Tribals in Nashik (Representational image) Credit: Javed Ahmad

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 9:41 pm

Nashik, Jun 20 (PTI) Thousands of tribals held a protest in Nashik on Monday demanding implementation of Forest Rights Act and the cancellation of the Nar-Par river linking project.
        

The protesters, who marched to the divisional revenue commissioner's office under former MLA JP Gavit, also sought completion of water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission, cancellation of bogus recruitment for tribal posts etc.
        

It was organised by the CPI(M) and Nashik Zilla Kisan Sabha.
        

Collector Gangadharan D assured that issues will be resolved, Kisan Sabha district secretary Irfan Sheikh said.

National Tribals Forest Rights Nashik Irfan Sheikh Collector Nashik Zila Kisan Sabha River Linking Project Recruitment
