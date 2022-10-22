Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Tribal Community In Uttarakhand Gifts Modi 'Bhoj Patra'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a unique 'Bhoj Patra' on Friday by the tribal community from the border regions of Joshimath during his visit to Uttarakhand.

PM Modi at Kedarnath
PM Modi at Kedarnath Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 7:24 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a unique 'Bhoj Patra' on Friday by the tribal community from the border regions of Joshimath during his visit to Uttarakhand.

Officials said tribal communities of Niti-Mana valley living in the border region of Joshimath expressed their gratitude to Modi for working to rejuvenate pilgrimage sites and appreciated his resolve to safeguard and promote Indian culture.

The 'Bhoj Patra' was presented to him by Bina Badwal, the sarpanch of Van Panchayat in Mana.  

Bhojpatra tree (Himalayan Birch) is a deciduous tree growing in the western Himalayas in high altitude regions – 2500m-3500m –, they said.

Its significance is that Mahabharat and other ancient scriptures were written on the bark of the Bhojpatra tree, they said.

(inputs from PTI)

