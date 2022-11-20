Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Trial Runs On The Priority Section Of Delhi-Meerut RRTS Expected To Start Next Month

RRTS corridor Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, which is 17 km long, is scheduled to start trial runs next month.

Trial Runs On The Priority Section Of Delhi-Meerut RRTS Expected To Start Next Month

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 8:11 pm

Trial runs on the 17-km-long "priority section" of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS) corridor are expected to start next month.

The Duhai-Sahibabad priority section, with five stations, is part of the 82-km RRTS between the national capital and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.    

"The NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation) is gearing up for the trial runs in the next month on the 17-km-long priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor,", according to an official statement.

Operations on the section are soon to be started for commuters, the NCRTC said in the statement.

The entire RRTS is targeted to be open is targeted to be operational by 2025, while the priority section in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is expected to be operational by early next year, the NCRTC had earlier said.

The transport corporation has also displayed details about the project at a stall at the India International Trade Fare, Pragati Maidan. The exhibition booth opened on November 15 and will be there till November 27, the statement said. 

Visitors are coming to the stall to understand this new-age transit mode and its various technological advancement, it said, and added that the NCRTC organises quizzes at regular intervals at the exhibition stall.

The virtual reality zone of the booth is also a point of attraction, through which visitors can experience being at an actual RRTS station.

